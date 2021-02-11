Grass Fire- State Highway Two, Takapau. - Eastern
Thursday, 11 February 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a large grass fire
on State Highway Two, Takapau.
Police were advised at
about 2.30pm.
SH2 is closed between Fraser Road and
Maharakeke Road.
A diversion is
available.
