Wellington Mayor Andy Foster’s Response To LGWM Health Check

Friday, 12 February 2021, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

I am pleased that the LGWM Health Check is now out. It is not unusual for a major programme like this to have a review early in its lifecycle to ensure that the delivery arrangements are fit for purpose. Most of the things it says are not a surprise. I was one of a minority of then councillors who expressed significant concerns about several aspects of LGWM when it was established late in the last Council triennium.

It is clear LGWM was not set up in a way that could effectively deliver what our city needs and I was therefore pleased with the leadership by my CEO and the LGWM Board in commissioning this Health Check which addresses this and other issues. However, the City Council remains fully committed to the vision and the delivery of the programme, as evidenced through my 2019 Long Term Plan.

While the Health Check has been in flight, actions have already been taken to address many of the issues the report raises.

Critically the report and the Minister both confirm the ongoing commitment of the partners to the programme. The vision, the need and the commitment remain.

I know our community wants to see Let’s Get Wellington Moving providing the vision expected of a world class Capital City.

What is most important is that there has been a lot of great technical work done on actual project packages which I look forward to being able to us put before the public soon.

