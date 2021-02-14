Serious Assault, Glenfield
Sunday, 14 February 2021, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man
was seriously assaulted in Glenfield yesterday.
The
incident occurred on Manuka Road about 6.20pm.
The man
was taken to Auckland Hospital with critical
injuries.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said
the victim was out walking when he was approached by a man
in a vehicle.
“Initial enquiries indicate the pair
exchanged words prior to the assault but at this stage
it’s unclear whether they know one another,” he
says.
The offender’s vehicle is described as a red
four-door hatchback.
“Anyone with information about
the assault, the offender or this vehicle is urged to get in
touch with Police on 105, quoting file number
210213/2524,” Detective Senior Sergeant Frost
says.
ENDS
