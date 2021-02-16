Serious Crash - Matai St/Deans Avenue – Canterbury
Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 6:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Monday15 February
Police are currently attending a
serious crash involving a motorcyclist at the intersection
of Matai St and Deans Ave.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area as diversions will be in place.
Initial
indications suggest one person has serious
injuries.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more