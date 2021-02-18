A Night In Pams Bush, Fri 26 March

WHAT: A Night in Pams Bush - kiwi classic singalongs with Pamela Hancock!

WHERE: Aro Park, 48 Aro Street, Aro Valley

WHEN: 6pm, Friday 26 March

Pack the picnic basket, grab a blanket, gather the whanau and head down to Aro Park for a sweet summer evening of singalong songs and comedy with everyone's favourite aunty from Bulls Pamela Hancock!

Bought to you by Aro Valley Community Centre Pam is jumping onto the shuttle and making the long journey from Bulls to the big smoke of Aro Valley for this one off Pride festival event for the whole whanau.

Pam says “"This concert is about bringing everyone together. In times like these, I think a wee ditty does the world of good. I'm a bushy girl at heart so I'm fizzing like a L&P bottle that I get to sing the birds out of the trees and celebrate the Pride season. So I hope everyone will come to get down and dirty and sing a rainbow with me!"”

This free, family friendly community event kicks off at 6pm on March 26 2021 and will feature much loved kiwi classics like “10 Guitars” “Pōkarekare Ana” and “Close to you” as well as some new contemporary songs - all with a classic Pam twist.

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1WKNAD2p1



Pamela Hancock :www.facebook.com/pamfrombulls

Aro Valley Community Centre - www.facebook.com/arovalleycommunitycouncil

