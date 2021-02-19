Update: Serious Crash -Southbridge, Selwyn District - Canterbury
Friday, 19 February 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 February 2021
Police can confirm one
person has died following the earlier crash involving a
truck and a car in Southbridge, Selwyn District.
The
crash, at the intersection of Main Rakaia Road and Northbank
Road, was reported to Police just before 6pm.
The road
remains closed at this time and diversions are in
place.
