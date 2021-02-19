Update - Missing Wairoa Woman
The woman who was reported missing overnight from Wairoa has now been located safe and well.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>
Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>
New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment
Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>
Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism
The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>
Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>
Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner
Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>
Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days
Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>
Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families
From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>
Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected
New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>
Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies
A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>