Serious Crash - SH10, Near Kaeo

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 10 near Kaeo in the Far North.

The single vehicle crash was reported at 1.20pm.

Three people are in a critical condition and will be airlifted to hospital.

A section of State Highway 10 is currently closed and diversions will be put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect some delays this afternoon.

