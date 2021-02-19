Serious Crash - SH10, Near Kaeo
Friday, 19 February 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on State
Highway 10 near Kaeo in the Far North.
The single
vehicle crash was reported at 1.20pm.
Three people are
in a critical condition and will be airlifted to
hospital.
A section of State Highway 10 is currently
closed and diversions will be put in place.
The
Serious Crash Unit will be examining the
scene.
Motorists are advised to expect some delays
this
afternoon.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more