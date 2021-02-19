Changes To Fire Seasons In Northland

The Far North and Whangārei districts have moved to a restricted fire season today (19 Feb 2021).

Kaipara district and Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour remain in a prohibited fire season. No fires in the open air are allowed in these areas.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says the current weather conditions and recent rainfall in the Far North and Whangārei have reduced the fire danger, allowing the change to a restricted fire season. However, there is still a real risk of fire, and people must remain vigilant.

"In a restricted fire season you will need to apply for a permit for any outdoor fires and follow the conditions listed on your fire permit," he says.

"You can have a hangi or umu, but follow the safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz."

"It’s still very dry in Kaipara, which is why the total fire ban remains in place there and the ban on the private use of fireworks is still in place in Ahipara and the Karikari peninsula."

"It’s been pleasing to see fewer and smaller fires in the area recently, so let’s keep doing our part to stay safe and prevent any devastating wildfires in Northland."

© Scoop Media

