Fatal Crash, Duvauchelle, Banks Peninsula - Canterbury

23 february 2021

Police can advise one person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle, today.

Police received a report of the incident around 4pm.

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

