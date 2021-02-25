Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Curtain Bank Is Set To Open Doors On 1 March With Full Shelves Thanks To More People Renovating Their Homes

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Sustainability Trust

“We’ve noticed a massive increase in donations since the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 and the quality is just brilliant. Most of the curtains are 2-3 years old,” says Community Manager, Susie Robertson.

“We’ve spoken to people as they’ve dropped them off to us and many have said that they’re renovating their home instead of going on holiday,” said Robertson, “good for us and the planet”.

“Our customer service team at Sustainability Trust has heard similar things from people, comments like we’d usually go on a family trip but since we can’t we’re going to install a central heating system instead,” said Robertson.

“On the flip side of this, is the increase in the number of orders for curtains we’ve received. With more people spending time at home and more people being eligible for a Community Services Card we have seen a big surge in orders. We actually had to close off orders a few months early, just to cope with the demand” said Robertson.

“Last year we received and processed 2,700 sets of curtains for 640 homes across the Wellington Region. In an average year, we would usually provide up to 550, which shows the impact of the lockdown,” said Robertson.

“We’re so grateful for all the generous donations we’ve received. It’s been awesome. We’re looking forward to an even bigger year,” said Robertson.

“If you are renovating or planning to renovate, please consider donating your curtains to the Wellington Curtain Bank. We are also in desperate need of clean white and cream sheets or duvets, which we use to line the curtains”.

The Wellington Curtain Bank is made possible with support from Genesis.

Extra information:

The Wellington Curtain Bank is a social service that has provided curtains to homes in need across the Wellington Region for more than a decade.

It takes donations of curtains and fabrics and upcycles them to fit people’s homes. In doing so, it has stopped 88 tonnes of C02 from entering the atmosphere since 2010.

Double layered curtains are essential for a healthy home. Read Consumer NZ on curtain type and fit

For more information on where you can drop curtains off, head to ttps://sustaintrust.org.nz/donate-curtain-bank

