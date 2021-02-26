Papatoetoe: Firearms Incident

25 February 2021

Police are responding to a firearms incident in Papatoetoe.

Police were initially called at about 5.47pm after reports that a firearm had been discharged at an Avis Avenue, Papatoetoe address.

Police, including AOS responded and the Eagle helicopter was deployed.

Cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when available.

