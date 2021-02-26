Papatoetoe: Firearms Incident
Friday, 26 February 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
25 February 2021
Police are responding to a
firearms incident in Papatoetoe.
Police were initially
called at about 5.47pm after reports that a firearm had been
discharged at an Avis Avenue, Papatoetoe
address.
Police, including AOS responded and the Eagle
helicopter was deployed.
Cordons are in place and
members of the public are asked to avoid the
area.
Updates will be provided when
available.
