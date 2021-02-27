Update - Serious Crash - State Highway 4, Whanganui - Central
Saturday, 27 February 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
26 February 2021
Police can now confirm one
person has died following a single vehicle crash on State
Highway 4, Whanganui.
SH4 between Whanganui and
Raetihi will be closed while emergency services
attend.
Emergency services were alerted shortly before
8pm.
Police continue to ask motorists to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
