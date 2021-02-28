Splash Planet Closed Due To Change To Alert Level 2
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council
As of 6am, Sunday 28 February, Auckland will move to
Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to Alert Level
2.
In response, Splash Planet will be closed tomorrow
(February 28) and will remain closed next weekend, March 6
and 7.
To find answers to frequently asked questions
relating to other Council services and facilities impacted
by COVID-19 at Level 2 please see our COVID-19 FAQs page https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/faqs/
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more