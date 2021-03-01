Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Summary 27/28 February

Monday, 1 March 2021, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Guards in the Northern Region continued to have a busy weekend on patrol despite Auckland moving to Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning.

Search and Rescue supervisor John-Michael Swannix recommends Aucklanders remain at home during Covid Alert Level 3.

“If you do go to the beach to swim or surf it’s vital you assess the conditions and stay within your abilities.”

Last time Auckland was in Alert Level 3 Surf Lifeguards rescued a surfer who had written HELP in the sand after getting badly injured at a remote beach on the West Coast.

“What others can learn from that incident is that you always need a back-up plan - someone with you or watching from the shore who can call for help in case you get into trouble.”

“Surf Life Saving Northern has 17 Emergency Callout Squads from Ahipara to Raglan who’re available 24/7 to respond to these sorts of incidents. Just call 111 and ask Police for the Surf Lifeguards.”

Muriwai and Piha are running weekday patrols this week, with lifeguards practicing social distancing and hygiene practises.

“While we will have flags up on some Auckland beaches over the coming days - we want to ensure our lifeguards are kept safe and that their interaction with members of the public is limited. For that reason we’re asking people to stay at home until the lockdown is lifted.”
 

Saturday 27 February

It was a fairly busy day on Saturday, with some good conditions attracting solid numbers in Northland, and the Auckland West Coast.

Piha rescued one swimmer in distress that was swept off their feet and sucked into the hole just south of Lion Rock and completed three assists of swimmer who had lost their footing and were picked up by the IRB in the hole.

Sunset assisted two children who were swimming in the flags and went out of their depth and got swept out into a hole. The Lifeguards on flags responded quickly with tubes, with one swimming out and the other assisting from the shallows.

Muriwai assisted two boogie-boarders who had got slightly out of their depth, they were clipped up in tubes and helped to find their footing.

Piha also had a major first-aid after hours. A surfer came off their board in the shallows and hit their head. Piha guards remained for several hours after patrol to look after the patient whilst waiting for an Ambulance to arrive.

Statistics 27/02 

No. of people rescued1
No. of people assisted6
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids6
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives133
No. of number involved806
No. of peak head count3530
No. of hours worked1251.5

Sunday 28 February

Sunday was a quieter day around the region as Aucklanders move back into Level 3 Covid restrictions.

Muriwai had the peak headcount of the day, with 950 people, and completed one assist. Bethells beach and Untied also each had one minor first-aid today.

Kariaotahi had one disturbance with multiple motorbikes on the beach, however they left shortly after.

Around the region lifeguards also did a total of 68 preventatives and volunteered 802 hours.

Statistics 28/02

  
No. of people rescued0
No. of people assisted1
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids2
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives68
No. of number involved581
No. of peak head count3337
No. of hours worked802
No. of closing time0

Weekend statistics 27/28 February

  
No. of people rescued1
No. of people assisted7
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids8
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives201
No. of number involved1387
No. of peak head count6867
No. of hours worked2053.5
No. of closing time0

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 