Police Seeking Sightings Of Wanted Man Sean Broderick

Police are currently searching for Sean Broderick, aged 53, who has active warrants for his arrest.

Broderick was located by Police this morning near Greenhithe wharf but jumped into the water to evade officers and swam across to Paremoremo near Buckleys Track and Ngarahana Ave.

Police units are currently making enquiries to locate him with the assistance of Eagle and dog section.

Broderick is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, phone 111.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 105, quoting 210129/1368 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

