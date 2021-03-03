Traffic Congestion Following Crash - Frankton, Hamilton - Waikato
Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash at the roundabout
connecting Norton Road and Lincoln Street in Frankton,
Hamilton.
The crash, between a car and a motorbike,
occurred about 3:35pm.
One person is in a serious
condition.
Traffic is building and motorists are asked
to avoid the
area.
