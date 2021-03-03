Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow Preparations Continue Full-Throttle, Creative Team Channel Hollywood Escapism

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Classic Fighters

The Government’s announcement on Saturday evening that New Zealand would be dropping Covid alert levels was unwelcome, but organisers are committed to the show going on.

Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow is Marlborough’s largest multi-day event and 2021 will be the show’s 20th Anniversary. This milestone represents a wealth of knowledge and experience but in today’s uncertain environment, executing an event of this magnitude is vastly more complex than in years past. How the next week unfolds will be critical, but work continues, and plans are constantly updated to reflect the everchanging environment.

In turbulent times entertainment is a welcome escape and the creative team are channelling the silver screen, and in particular Hollywood, for inspiration. Action, comedy, and romance are all represented in carefully planned scenarios that Classic Fighters Omaka is renowned for. One of the stars lined up to make their debut is a Bristol F.2B Fighter biplane that featured alongside Hollywood greats Charles Bronson and Lee Marvin, in the 1981 Hollywood movie ‘Death Hunt’.

Closer to home, this aircraft is an example of the World War One Bristol Fighter biplane type that enjoyed a strong connection with New Zealand both during the First World War, and for the next two decades that followed. Kiwi dog-fighter 'Ace' Keith Park (later Sir Keith, recognised for his pivotal role in the defence of southern England in his role as Commander of the RAF's '11 Group' during the Battle of Britain') excelled in aerial combat flying Bristol Fighters over France. The aeroplane, now belongs to an Omaka based syndicate and is still in the unique colour scheme, created by Hollywood producers for the film.

Graham Orphan, Yealands Classic Fighters show director says “Every air show represents a massive amount of work and challenges to overcome, with Covid-19 the biggest and toughest adversary yet. We are, as always, strongly committed to providing the public with a much-needed tonic of a full weekend of stunning entertainment. So that’s what we’ll do, and if all goes to plan, we will be able to present the best aviation themed entertainment event we’ve ever hosted here at Omaka, over the Easter weekend. Onwards and upwards!”.

All show attendees are asked to check in upon arrival with the NZ COVID Tracer app (or sign a physical register) and to use the provided sanitizer. Please allow plenty of time.

The show is 02-04 April 2021 and tickets are available at www.classicfighters.co.nz or at the gate.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



