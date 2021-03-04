Serious Crash - Tauwhare Road, Tamahere - Waikato
Thursday, 4 March 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads
near Tamahere.
The crash occurred at about 11:20am
between a truck and a car.
Inital indications are that
someone has suffered serious injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
Tauwhare Road is
currently closed between State Highway One and Bruntwood
Road.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more