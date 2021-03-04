Serious Crash - Tauwhare Road, Tamahere - Waikato

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads near Tamahere.

The crash occurred at about 11:20am between a truck and a car.

Inital indications are that someone has suffered serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Tauwhare Road is currently closed between State Highway One and Bruntwood Road.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

