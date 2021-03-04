Exploring Hamilton On Two Wheels Just Got Safer

Hamilton boasts more than 150km of bike paths, cycle lanes and river trails, making it a bike-friendly city. To get more people using these paths safely, Hamilton City Council has developed a range of biking courses designed specifically for adults.

The Council wants to encourage more people to get out and about and explore our great river city on two wheels but “people need to know the basics before jumping on their bike” say Adult Cycle Education Coordinators Dianne Rodger and Sean Christian.

“We often see adults trying to teach their kids how to ride a bike, but they don’t have essential biking skills themselves,” says Mr Christian.

This led to the idea to host adult-only sessions for people of all biking abilities to learn the basics and improve their confidence.

During March and April, the Council has planned a series of free courses which cover simple tips and tricks to make riding easier and advice on how to stay safe while sharing paths with others.

The courses also provide the opportunity to meet like-minded Hamiltonians who share a passion for cycling our great river city.

The sessions include:

neighbourhood rides

park rides

women’s only rides

e-bike skills courses

recreational rides.

“Each session is only between one and two hours,” says Mr Christian. “We always get people saying ‘I wish someone had shown me this years ago’ – which makes the courses worth doing. It’s a great feeling knowing you’ve helped improved someone’s wellbeing – and that the next time they jump on a bike, they’re going to be safe.”

With more cycle paths such as the Te Awa Cycleway due for completion by the end 2021, the Council anticipates there will be more people using them for commuting and recreation.

“As a recreational rider myself, I recognise a lot of people out who lack self-assurance while riding and could be a risk to themselves or others,” says Mrs Rodger. “It’s an ambitious goal, but I want all Hamiltonians to feel safe exploring our great river city on two wheels, because once you nail the basics the rest follows.”

