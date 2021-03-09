Western Bay Of Plenty Moves To Restricted Fire Season

Western Bay of Plenty moves from a prohibited season to a restricted season at 8am Tuesday 9 March.

The area moving to a restricted fire season extends from Waihi Beach in the north, includes Tauranga City, to Raumakara Forest Park in the east and just north of Rotorua in the south.

Acting Principal Rural Fire Officer Tony Gillard says recent rainfall has helped reduce the fire risk.

"However, there is still a risk for a planned fire to get out of control, and anyone planning to light an open-air fire under a restricted fire season needs to have a permit to do so.

"This can be done via www.checkitsalright.nz. The website also helps users understand what they can and can’t do in their area," Tony Gillard says.

"Even if you have a permit to light an open air fire, it is important you check the weather conditions before you light.

