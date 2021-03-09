Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clear Felling Of Rare Native Trees At Canal Road A Stain On Mayor Goff’s Legacy

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Save Canal Road Native Trees

Today contractors felled the remaining 26 100-year-old native trees at Canal Road, Avondale. The community has been protecting the stand of trees in a tree sitting occupation for 245 days. Over 100 police and security guards were brought in to remove tree protectors and prevent the community from accessing the site. Contractors and police ignored the Aukati- Rahui placed by mana whenua. Throughout the day nine tree protectors were arrested as they attempted to save the stand.

“Today is a devastating day for the community at Canal Road and for our urban ngahere. Through a total failure of political leadership from Mayor Phil Goff, and Environment Minister David Parker, Tāmaki Makaurau has lost an irreplaceable and unmatched stand of mature, and rare native trees,” said Juressa Lee, spokesperson for Mana Rākau - Save Canal Road Native Trees.

“Thousands have grown up with these trees and fought to save them. This is a terrible loss but our resolve to return general tree protection is made stronger than ever”

“The lack of political action to step up and protect trees across Tāmaki and Aotearoa is disgraceful. The community in Avondale has organised and taken action to protect these trees for 245 days without any communication from the Mayor or Minister Parker, who have a responsibility towards our urban ngahere. We should not have to put our bodies on the line as the last line of defence for trees,” said Lee

Today’s attack comes just three weeks after an overnight poison attack on the trees. Mana Rākau took immediate action and received expert advice on removing the poison and remediating the trees, and were hopeful for their recovery.

Today, site developer, Paul Macey, of Made Homes, directed the entire felling operation. Macey has refused to respond to calls and an open letter from the community to engage with them about the stand of trees, and potential cost-neutral options for saving them.

“Again, the private interests of developers have been prioritised over what’s right for our community and our city. Again we’ve seen what we hold dear destroyed. Is it too much to ask to have people who are representing us, and those who are coming into our community to profit, to sit down and hear us out?” said Lee.

Over one-third of Auckland’s tree canopy has been destroyed since general tree protection legislation was removed in 2008.

“We have lost the rākau at Canal Road today but we have built a movement of tree protectors, and will continue to pressure our leaders to reinstate general tree protection in Aotearoa.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save Canal Road Native Trees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 