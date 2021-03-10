Serious Crash, Main North Road, Christchurch - Canterbury

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Main North Road, Belfast, Christchurch.

Emergency services were alerted to the truck vs car crash at around 11:10am.

An update on injuries and the number of people involved will be provided when able.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place with southbound traffic currently being diverted down Factory Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or to expect delays.

