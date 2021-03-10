Serious Crash, Main North Road, Christchurch - Canterbury
Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Main North
Road, Belfast, Christchurch.
Emergency services were
alerted to the truck vs car crash at around
11:10am.
An update on injuries and the number of
people involved will be provided when able.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Diversions are in
place with southbound traffic currently being diverted down
Factory Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or
to expect
delays.
