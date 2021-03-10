Good Start To COVID-19 Immunisation Programme In Taranaki

In the first week of the COVID-19 immunisation roll-out in Taranaki 120 people have been vaccinated including border workers and health care workers.

Taranaki DHB’s General Manager Planning, Funding and Population Health, Becky Jenkins, says the response to the immunisation programme has been really positive so far for everyone involved, including nurses, administration staff and border workers.

"Border workers are pleased to be getting protection against COVID-19 for themselves, their whānau, other work colleagues and the wider community," says Mrs Jenkins.

The COVID-19 vaccination team has been busy making appointments for border workers and those living in their households aged 16 years and over.

A new 0800 number has been set up for border workers who may have enquiries about their appointments.

Mrs Jenkins says "The vaccination team have contacted as many border workers as possible, but if we’ve missed anyone then we’re asking border workers and their household contacts to call the Vaccination Centre on 0800 55 11 30".

Mrs Jenkins also applauds the effort and cooperation from employers to ensure easy access for their staff who are eligible for a free vaccine to get one.

"As you can understand, vaccinating high volumes of people requires support and flexibility from employers and Port Agencies to release staff for their vaccination appointment which can take up to an hour. Our vaccination team must work through specific logistics with each person and this can be difficult without the flexibility of the employers, so we thank them for helping to make the appointments accessible for staff".

Vaccinations will continue over the coming weeks for border workers and those they live with. Meanwhile, Taranaki DHB is preparing for the next stage of the immunisation programme which is focussed on vaccination of health care workers.

