Police Appeal For Information Following Invercargill Burglary

Invercargill Police are seeking help from the public following a burglary at a commercial premise on Leet Street just after 4am on Wednesday 10 March.

A person or persons have broken into the premises and stolen a sum of money, including a large amount of coins.

If you saw anyone, or a vehicle, acting suspiciously in the area please get in touch.

Also, if you know of anyone trying to cash a large amount of coins, we want to hear from you.

You can get in touch by phoning Police on 105 and quoting file number 210310/6679.

Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.

© Scoop Media

