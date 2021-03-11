Police Response To IPCA Report Regarding Threatening Behaviour
Thursday, 11 March 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct
Authority’s conclusion that a claim of officers
threatening and intimidating a man in Dunedin in May 2019
was unfounded.
The officers’ conduct aligned well
with Police values – in particular, professionalism and
integrity - and this was identified in the independent
review.
Police deal with difficult matters every day,
and in this case the officers achieved a good result
following a thorough
investigation.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more