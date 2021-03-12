Civil Defence Tairāwhiti Community Meetings

Civil Defence Tairāwhiti will hold a series of community events to debrief on the recent earthquakes and tsunami warnings, with information on how to be prepared for future emergency situations.

Council’s principal scientist Dr Murry Cave will be in attendance to provide a scientific understanding of the seismic activity, with further analysis of what’s happening in the Hikurangi subduction zone.

Civil Defence staff will discuss the response, key learnings and actions the commmunity can take to be prepared for future earthquake scenarios.

“Last Friday’s events was a good reminder for our district that all households and workplaces need to have a plan,” said Civil Defence Tairāwhiti manager Ben Green.

“If it’s long OR strong, get gone.”

Community meeting schedule:

Monday 15 March, 5pm – Tolaga Bay Fire Station

Tuesday 16 March, 6pm – War Memorial Theatre

Further dates to be confirmed at Te Araroa, Ruatoria and Muriwai – keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for details.

