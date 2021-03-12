Waikato / Coromandel Changes To Open Fire Season

Waikato/Coromandel is changing from a restricted to an open fire season at 8 am on Friday 12 March.

The areas moving into open fire season are from south of Bombay and Buckland, and includes Hamilton, Waipa, Otorohanga, Matamata-Piako, Hauraki, Thames-Coromandel, Waitomo, and the South Waikato as far south as Kinleith.

The change means you don’t need to apply for a fire permit it you want to light an open fire.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Matt Cook says while a permit is no longer required, it is important anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire thinks carefully about the conditions.

"We are still experiencing hot days where there’s the potential for a fire to spread," Mr Cook says.

If you are planning on lighting a fire head to www.checkitsalright.nz for guidance.

© Scoop Media

