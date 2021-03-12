Crash – Central Hawke’s Bay - Eastern
Friday, 12 March 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision
on Porangahau Road, Wallingford, central Hawke’s
Bay.
Initial reports suggest a single car has rolled
and that two people have been injured between Bush Rd and
Ugly Hill Rd.
A helicopter has been called to the
scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as the
road is down to one
lane.
