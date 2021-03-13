Update: Serious Crash SH2, Diversions In Place - Bay Of Plenty

Diversions are now in place at the Athenree Gorge following an earlier crash on State Highway 2.

Northbound traffic are advised to divert down Athenree Road and southbound traffic are advised to divert down Waihi Beach Road.

State Highway 2 will be closed for some time while emergency services respond.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

