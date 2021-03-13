Update: Serious Crash SH2, Diversions In Place - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 7:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are now in place at the Athenree Gorge
following an earlier crash on State Highway
2.
Northbound traffic are advised to divert down
Athenree Road and southbound traffic are advised to divert
down Waihi Beach Road.
State Highway 2 will be closed
for some time while emergency services
respond.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible and to expect
delays.
