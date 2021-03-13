Fatal Crash – Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash in
Western Bay of Plenty overnight.
The crash was
reported shortly before 2am this morning and occurred on
Work Road, Aongatete.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more