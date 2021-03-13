Rimu Road, Mangere Bridge Closed Due To Incident - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been injured person following an incident
on Rimu Road, Mangere Bridge.
The person has been
transported to Middlemore Hospital with critical
injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances are
ongoing.
The road is closed and could be for sometime
while Police examine the scene.
Diversions are in
place and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more