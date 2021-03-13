Rimu Road, Mangere Bridge Closed Due To Incident - Counties Manukau

One person has been injured person following an incident on Rimu Road, Mangere Bridge.

The person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

The road is closed and could be for sometime while Police examine the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

