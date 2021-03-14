Crashes In Waikato - One Serious, One Fatal - Waikato

Police in Waikato are attending two serious crashes this morning.

The first happened on Tower Road in Matamata around 4:45am, where the sole occupant of a single vehicle was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Okauia Springs Road and Rawhiti Avenue.

The second was a fatal crash on Te Rapa Road, Horotiu, near the dairy factory, around 5:30am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the circumstances of both crashes.

