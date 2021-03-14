Serious Crash Involving Cyclist - Counties Manukau

A cyclist is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Whitford.

It happened around 12:45pm today on Whitford Road at the intersection with Griggs Road.

The cyclist was initially assessed as having serious injuries but is now in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the circumstances.

Diversions around the crash scene are in place while Police attend.

© Scoop Media

