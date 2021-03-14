Serious Crash Involving Cyclist - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 14 March 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A cyclist is in critical condition in hospital after
being hit by a car in Whitford.
It happened around
12:45pm today on Whitford Road at the intersection with
Griggs Road.
The cyclist was initially assessed as
having serious injuries but is now in a critical
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit will be
investigating the circumstances.
Diversions around the
crash scene are in place while Police
attend.
