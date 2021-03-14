Serious Motorcycle Crash - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 14 March 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Irirangi Drive is closed following a serious crash
involving a motorcyclist.
It happened near Dawson Road
around 1:30pm.
The road is closed while the Serious
Crash Unit attends, and diversions are in
place.
