One Person Dies In Flat Bush Crash - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 14 March 2021, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
motorcycle crash in Flat Bush this afternoon.
The
crash occurred on Te Irirangi Drive about 1.30pm.
The
motorcyclist died at the scene.
Diversions remain in
place.
