Hawke's Bay Expressway Closed Due To Multi Vehicle Crash - Eastern

Police are at the scene of a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier.

Emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle at around 8:20am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The road is closed between Taradale Road and Meeanee Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the expressway and to expect delays.

