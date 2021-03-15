Hawke's Bay Expressway Closed Due To Multi Vehicle Crash - Eastern
Monday, 15 March 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a crash on the Hawke's Bay
Expressway, Napier.
Emergency services were alerted to
a multi-vehicle at around 8:20am.
An update on
injuries will be provided when able.
The road is
closed between Taradale Road and Meeanee
Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the expressway
and to expect
delays.
