Watercare Water Supply Update: 15 March



Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.

As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.

Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government - Next Steps In Ongoing Work With March 15 Survivors



Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.

This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Mayor Goff - Welcomes Return To Level 1, Renews Call For Auckland Priority In Vaccine Rollout





Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>