Injured Cyclist - Waikato
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending an incident on Pokuru Road,
southwest of Te Awamutu where a cyclist has been found on
the side of the road with serious injuries.
Emergency
services were notified around 8:25am.
Initial
indications suggest the cyclist may have been knocked off
his bike, but this is unconfirmed at this stage.
The
Serious Crash Unit will be attending, and the road is
currently closed.
Diversions are in place at Te Mawhai
Road and Budden
Road.
