Homicide Investigation, Morrinsville

A homicide investigation is underway following a man’s death in Morrinsville.

The man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at a Gordonton address last night.

Police were called to the incident and the man was taken to hospital, he sadly died of his injuries this morning.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody, Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this death.

© Scoop Media

