Serious Crash - Gossamer Drive, Pakuranga
Thursday, 18 March 2021, 7:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Gossamer
Drive in Pakuranga.
The incident involves two vehicles
that have collided near the intersection with Ussher Place
just after 7am.
One person is in a critical
condition.
One of the vehicles involved has also
crashed into a building, though no serious damage has been
reported at this stage.
Gossamer Drive will be closed
between Portadown Avenue and Larne Ave.
The Serious
Crash Unit will attend the scene.
Police advise
motorists to avoid the area if possible on their morning
commutes.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS
During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>