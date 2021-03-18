Blank Canvas Of A Building Site Comes To Life

Life mimics art in this impressive drone image of the new Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery taken by local photographer Jim Tannock.

The Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery is currently being constructed on a corner site in High Street Blenheim, near the Taylor River, in Marlborough. The project is partly funded by the Council and also supported by the Government through the ‘shovel ready’ funding administered by the Provincial Development Unit.

Council Project and Contracts Manager Maighan Watson said steel was on its way from Singapore and expected to arrive in New Zealand soon. “The arrival of the steel framing will have a huge impact on the project’s progress over the coming months,” she said.

At present the focus is on preparatory work for the building foundations, reinforcing and the lift pit. The concrete floor slab is also expected to be poured next month.

