Further Charges In Relation To Christchurch Threats

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price:

A man arrested in relation to online threats toward Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor mosque on 4 March has appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning on additional charges.

Further to one charge of threatening to kill, the 27-year-old man has now been charged with seven counts of supplying objectionable publications.

The offence falls under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act.

Police take this type of offending extremely seriously and the additional charges filed today reflect that.

This type of behaviour has no place in the fabric of our society and we ask that as a community we all speak up and call this behaviour out, because everyone has a right to be safe and feel safe.

We continue to work closely with our Muslim community to ensure they feel supported.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious is urged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

