Update - Double Homicide Investigation Underway In Epsom

Police have launched a double homicide investigation following the deaths of two people at an Epsom address this morning.

Police were called to a property on The Drive at approximately 11.30am, following a report of a stabbing.

Two people, a man and a woman, were located with critical injuries.

Despite being given first aid both have tragically died at the scene.

A third person was located with critical injuries at the scene and has been transported to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Another person was located with minor injuries and has also been transported to hospital.

Post-mortems will be taking place tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police, says while Police are not in a position to speculate on the relationship of those involved at this stage, we can confirm the individuals in this incident are known to each other and this was not a random attack.

“We acknowledge that today’s tragic incident will be concerning to the wider community.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we want to reassure the public that at this early stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

A scene examination is ongoing and Police will remain at the property for the rest of the day.

Police ask anyone with any information about what took place at the address to contact Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

