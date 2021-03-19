Serious Crash - Travis Road & Wattle Drive, Christchurch - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Travis Road and Wattle Drive in New Brighton, Christchurch.

A motorcycle appears to have crashed into a wall just after 6pm and the rider has suffered serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

