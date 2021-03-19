Serious Crash - Travis Road & Wattle Drive, Christchurch - Canterbury
Friday, 19 March 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Travis Road and Wattle Drive in New
Brighton, Christchurch.
A motorcycle appears to have
crashed into a wall just after 6pm and the rider has
suffered serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
