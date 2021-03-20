Homicide Investigation Continues In Epsom

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:

Police are continuing its homicide investigation into the death of a man and woman at a property in Epsom yesterday.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out today and tomorrow.

Formal identification processes remain ongoing at this stage, including Police notifying next of kin.

Police will not be in a position to release the victims’ names or any further details about them until those processes are completed over the coming days.

Our scene examination remains ongoing at the Epsom property today.

A man remains in Auckland Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The man is under Police guard and is in Police custody. No formal charges have been laid at this early stage.

A fourth person who received superficial injuries has been discharged from hospital and was interviewed by Police yesterday.

He is being provided with support by Victim Support and other support services.

Police would like to remind the local community that at this stage Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to the incident, and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public as this appears to be a family harm-related incident.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police’s thoughts continue to remain with the families and friends of those involved.

Police continue to ask anyone with any information about what took place at the address to contact Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

