Raetihi Ohakune Road Reopen Following Fatal Crash - Central
Saturday, 20 March 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Raetihi Ohakune Road has reopened following a fatal crash
this morning.
One person died in the single-vehicle
crash, which was reported to Police around 7:55am.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
underway.
