Carterton District Council Provides Update On Continued Boil Water Advisory

Carterton District Council requests businesses and urban residents connected to the reticulated supply continue to boil their water while it continues to work to identify the e.coli source.

This means Carterton businesses and urban residents connected to the town supply must boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation/cooking needs, or brushing teeth.

On Thursday, the Council narrowed down the potential source causing readings of low-level E. coli bacteria in its pipe system which triggered a boil water notice. However, the Council requests people to remain vigilant while it goes through the process of a methodical tracking down of the potential source, continues to flush the pipe system, increases chlorination levels and retests at multiple sites.

The Council remains positive it will be able to lift the boil water notice next week, however, the boil water notice is still in effect until further notice. It is crucial people remain vigilant and continue to boil water until the Council has advised otherwise. The Council will provide another update by 5pm Monday 22 March. At this stage, the Council has not received any official reports of illness in relation to this event.

Boiling water before use is the best way to make water safe. The risk of getting sick from drinking the water is low but possible, especially for vulnerable people. Babies, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people who have weakened immune systems are more at risk of illness. If you get diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, get advice from your doctor or contact Healthline (0800 611 116).

How to boil water for drinking:

Boiling will kill all disease-causing organisms.

Bring water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute or boil a full electric jug until it switches off

Cool water (do not use ice cubes to do this) and pour into clean container with a lid

Refrigerate until needed.

If you experience diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, contact your doctor or Healthline (0800 611 116). For more information and to stay up to date, visit cdc.govt.nz/boilwaternotice

