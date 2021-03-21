Name Release - Skydiving Death, Mount Maunganui
Sunday, 21 March 2021, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a skydiving incident in Mount Maunganui
yesterday.
He was Theo Williams, 21, of
Hamilton.
Worksafe and the Civil Aviation Authority
have been notified.
Police continue to make enquiries
into the circumstances of the incident on behalf of the
Coroner.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr
Williams’ family and
friends.
