Name Release - Skydiving Death, Mount Maunganui

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a skydiving incident in Mount Maunganui yesterday.

He was Theo Williams, 21, of Hamilton.

Worksafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident on behalf of the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Williams’ family and friends.

