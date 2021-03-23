Future Proofing The Taylor River Reserve And Riverside Park

Improvements to the Taylor River Reserve and Riverside Park will benefit the hundreds of walkers and bikers who use it every day.

The Council, in partnership with Marlborough Roads, will begin work in late March to widen and grade sections of the Reserve pathway between Beaver Road and Alfred Street, while a new concrete path will be constructed further downstream in Riverside Park (south side only) between Sinclair Street (SH1) and Stuart Street. Works are scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

“The Reserve is an important open space for walking and cycling. The paths are popular with pedestrians, cyclists, scooter and skateboard riders, as well as those with prams and mobility scooters,” said Council’s Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux.

“It is also a popular way for getting to and from the nearby schools and colleges – and an important recreational space and dog exercise area,” he said.

A counter installed on the Taylor River near the Monro Street entrance shows an average of 630 pedestrians and 270 cyclists using the path each day. The path system now needs further development to keep up with demand.

“Feedback from the community has also highlighted the narrowness of the current path and the inability to comfortably pass others, which this work will address,” said Braden. The grading work being done on the side of the paths will improve drainage and make it easier for users to get on and off the paths.

As the project is staged, not all areas will be affected at the same time. Once completed, the pathway improvements will benefit all users, as well as the wider community.

“For the public’s safety we ask that people keep out of construction areas and where possible use the pathway on the opposite side of the river or choose an alternative route. Dog owners are also asked to use leads around construction areas, to keep themselves and their pets safe,” he said.

For other enquiries on the project please contact Braden Prideaux, Sustainable Transport Manager on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email braden.prideaux@marlborough.govt.nz

