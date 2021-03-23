Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Future Proofing The Taylor River Reserve And Riverside Park

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Improvements to the Taylor River Reserve and Riverside Park will benefit the hundreds of walkers and bikers who use it every day.

The Council, in partnership with Marlborough Roads, will begin work in late March to widen and grade sections of the Reserve pathway between Beaver Road and Alfred Street, while a new concrete path will be constructed further downstream in Riverside Park (south side only) between Sinclair Street (SH1) and Stuart Street. Works are scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

“The Reserve is an important open space for walking and cycling. The paths are popular with pedestrians, cyclists, scooter and skateboard riders, as well as those with prams and mobility scooters,” said Council’s Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux.

“It is also a popular way for getting to and from the nearby schools and colleges – and an important recreational space and dog exercise area,” he said.

A counter installed on the Taylor River near the Monro Street entrance shows an average of 630 pedestrians and 270 cyclists using the path each day. The path system now needs further development to keep up with demand.

“Feedback from the community has also highlighted the narrowness of the current path and the inability to comfortably pass others, which this work will address,” said Braden. The grading work being done on the side of the paths will improve drainage and make it easier for users to get on and off the paths.

As the project is staged, not all areas will be affected at the same time. Once completed, the pathway improvements will benefit all users, as well as the wider community.

“For the public’s safety we ask that people keep out of construction areas and where possible use the pathway on the opposite side of the river or choose an alternative route. Dog owners are also asked to use leads around construction areas, to keep themselves and their pets safe,” he said.

For other enquiries on the project please contact Braden Prideaux, Sustainable Transport Manager on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email braden.prideaux@marlborough.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>



 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 